Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.86

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.