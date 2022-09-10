iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 3.5% Higher

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 325,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 227,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

