Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Down 5.7%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 477,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Erasca Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $172,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Erasca by 202.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Erasca by 103.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,965 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter worth $5,075,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth $13,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

