XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.31. 208,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,693,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.
XPeng Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.
Institutional Trading of XPeng
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $241,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in XPeng by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in XPeng by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in XPeng by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
