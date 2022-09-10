Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $109.49. 12,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,057,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

