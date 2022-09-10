Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Up 3.8%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $189.73 and last traded at $189.73. 162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

