Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Major Shareholder Sells $550,822.82 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $734,337.60.
- On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $297,548.36.
Pear Therapeutics Price Performance
PEAR opened at $1.94 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEAR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
