Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe Acquires 44,559 Shares

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 44,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,911.24 ($36,301.56).
Christopher (Chris) Cuffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 1st, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 28,338 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,447.01 ($22,690.22).
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 432 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$498.10 ($348.32).
- On Monday, August 29th, Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 92,149 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,971.35 ($74,105.84).
