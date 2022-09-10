Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $64.26. 12,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,458,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

