Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Up 5%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 1,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.