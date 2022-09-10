Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 707,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

