Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
