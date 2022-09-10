Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

