Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 6.3%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.22. 4,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,064,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

