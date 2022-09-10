Maven Securities LTD Acquires 22,802 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

