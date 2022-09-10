Maven Securities LTD Purchases 64,711 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Maven Securities LTD increased its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 228,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,469 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 23,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $274,810.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,860,975.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

