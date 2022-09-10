Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 5.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Booking worth $114,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,054.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,557.20.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

