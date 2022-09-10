Invesco Ltd. Purchases 85,523 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Union Pacific worth $901,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 91,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

