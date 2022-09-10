Invesco Ltd. Has $866.49 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.70% of Synopsys worth $866,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $340.18 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

