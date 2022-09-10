Wedgewood Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 5.7% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $40,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $250.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

