North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.80 per share, with a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$790,000.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$292,161.24.

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NOA stock opened at C$15.52 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$421.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.