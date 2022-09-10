Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) COO Luis Massiani Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Luis Massiani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Webster Financial alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.