Analyzing ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 3.37% 5.37% 1.16% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Root has a consensus target price of $23.29, suggesting a potential upside of 99.06%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $1.12 billion 1.02 $144.12 million $0.72 29.58 Root $345.40 million 0.48 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.40

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

