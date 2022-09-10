iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 2.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,681,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $58.73 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

