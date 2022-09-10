Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Financial Survey

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Welltower and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.74 billion 7.43 $336.14 million $0.89 87.18 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 7.20% 2.09% 1.11% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Welltower and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 2 10 1 2.92 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75

Welltower currently has a consensus target price of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 22.81%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

