89,018 Shares in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF accounts for 3.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PYZ opened at $83.28 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

