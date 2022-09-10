Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Immersion Capital LLP

Immersion Capital LLP reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 11.9% of Immersion Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Immersion Capital LLP owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $88,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

