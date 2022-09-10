Critical Analysis: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33% Denny’s 23.41% -53.52% 8.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.82 -$2.11 million $0.07 264.18 Denny’s $398.17 million 1.49 $78.07 million $1.57 6.54

Analyst Recommendations

Denny’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Watch Restaurant Group and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Denny’s 0 3 5 0 2.63

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.68, suggesting a potential upside of 22.67%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 40.72%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Denny’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

