iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $86.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $93.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65.

