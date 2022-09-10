IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT Raised to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 5.1 %

ISEE opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

