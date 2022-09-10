Head-To-Head Review: KORE Group (KORE) versus The Competition

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare KORE Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KORE Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 569 2141 2355 97 2.38

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 217.65%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 145.98%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KORE Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -3.45 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.12

KORE Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group rivals beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

