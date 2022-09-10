MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $385.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,248.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,248.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $207,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

