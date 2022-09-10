Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $867.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,421.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

