Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.