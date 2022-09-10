National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKSH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
National Bankshares stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bankshares by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
