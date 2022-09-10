Invesco Ltd. Purchases 721,110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,499,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,366,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

