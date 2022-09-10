Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $152.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

