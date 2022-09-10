First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $420.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

