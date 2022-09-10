CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.83. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

