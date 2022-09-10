First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.