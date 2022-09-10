StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OMEX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

