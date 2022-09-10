Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.04 on Friday. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Compugen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 220,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 78,883 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares during the period.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.