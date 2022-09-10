Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Stock Up 2.7 %

Gaia stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

