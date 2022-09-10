Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Up 2.7 %
Gaia stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.64. Gaia has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
