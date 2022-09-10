Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $267.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,301 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 286,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.