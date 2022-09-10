StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $8,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.