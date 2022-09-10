Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

