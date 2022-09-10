Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLTGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Further Reading

