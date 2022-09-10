Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
