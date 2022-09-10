LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance
NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.40 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19.
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
