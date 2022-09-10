First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.7 %

FIBK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,591,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

