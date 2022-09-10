Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Trading Up 9.4 %

QTNT stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zubeen Shroff bought 4,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,995,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,918,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

