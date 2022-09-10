iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,831 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up 9.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 10.55% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $39,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $58.22 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

