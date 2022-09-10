Tenere Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Lyft comprises approximately 1.8% of Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 77,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,830 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.